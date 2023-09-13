Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service still needs to improve in several areas and has not made enough progress since its last inspection, the fire inspectorate has found.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service’s performance across 11 areas and found the service was ‘adequate’ in four areas, ‘requires improvement’ in six areas and ‘inadequate’ in one area.

HMICFRS said the service needed to improve how it ensures fairness and promotes diversity, particularly in ensuring it provides adequate facilities to 'maintain the dignity of its staff'.

The service also needs to improve how it manages and looks after its people, and ensures it can improve and deliver change at a reasonable pace.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, Wendy Williams, said: “I have concerns about the performance of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, particularly around how the service ensures fairness and promotes diversity.

“The service hasn’t made enough progress in providing suitable, gender-appropriate, welfare facilities for its staff at its fire stations.

"We also found several other areas where progress wasn’t as expected, including in how it manages and looks after its people.

“We recognise the service has faced challenges over recent years and acknowledge that one of our previous causes of concern has been discharged.

"And there is a clear commitment from staff and senior leaders to improve. However, many areas have deteriorated or remain unchanged.

“Given the nature of some of the problems we have identified, we will keep in close contact with the service to monitor its progress and revisit in six months to review its improvement plans.”

In response, Chief Fire Officer Kathryn Billing said the service is continuing to make significant improvements but recognises more needs to be done.

She said: “We have come a long way since the previous reports and although there is still work to be done, I am really proud of my service and the progress made particularly during these challenging times with the fire sector under huge scrutiny.

“We are accelerating our culture reform work to ensure our people and our service is valued, respected and the best it can be for Cornwall.

"We are incredibly proud of our fire service, but we also recognise that there are areas where further improvements are needed, and we are committed to addressing those issues.”