Swindon Town Football Club's Chief Executive Rob Angus will step down at the end of the week, it's been announced.

Mr Angus has been in the job since July 2021 and has played a key role in the purchase of the County Ground earlier this year.

Angus explained his reasons for leaving the club, in a statement he said: "I am announcing today that due to personal reasons I am stepping down from my position as CEO of Swindon Town Football Club.

“It’s been an honour to be CEO of our local football club and to have worked with Clem to turn it around from the position we inherited in July 2021.

“One of the key highlights has been working with the Supporters Trust and the Nigel Eady Trustees on purchasing the County Ground for the long-term benefit of our football club and its supporters.

Following Rob Angus' decision to leave, the club has appointed Anthony Hall as his successor.

Rob added: “I am handing the reigns over to Anthony Hall, who is someone I have worked closely with over the past 5 months in his role of Head of Operations and Stadium Development and have known personally for over 2 years now.

“Anthony is a great person; a very successful and experienced CEO/MD and I know will be a huge success in the role and will drive our football club onwards and upwards."

Anthony Hall said: “Firstly, I’d like to say that I think Rob’s done a brilliant job, in terms of the stadium purchase, Rob was very influential in doing that along with the Supporters’ Trust, but also in terms of the fan engagement he’s brought during his time in the role, I think has been excellent.

“I believe I’ll bring a lot to this role due to my business knowledge and what I have done for Clem and will continue to do in this new role at the club and I’m looking forward to bringing these areas of expertise into this business to take it forward."