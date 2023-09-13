Play Brightcove video

Watch Robert Murphy's report

A police force has apologised to a rape survivor after it dropped her case - and her attacker was left free to assault another victim.

Leon Austin raped Lottie Aldridge at his caravan in the Gloucestershire countryside in 2018. The following day, Lottie, then 22, reported his attack. But after a year's inquiry, the force dropped her case without presenting it to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Austin then attacked a second woman in 2022 and is now serving a 20-year prison sentence after admitting both rapes.

Lottie has waived her automatic right to anonymity to tell ITV News of the trauma of local people disbelieving her claims.

"I had people calling me, texting me, telling me I should die, and that how I was just a filthy liar," she said.

Lottie knew Austin through people she knew. She said she fell into drink and drug addiction after Gloucestershire Police dropped the investigation.

"They said there was no significant evidence, which is obviously a lie because I had bruises with his fingerprints on me. They took all my DNA and they found his DNA too," she said.

Convicted rapist Leon Austin Credit: LEONAUSTIN_AVONSOMERSET_120923

Gloucestershire Police has apologised to Lottie for dropping her case and has said it will review the inquiry to learn lessons.

The force is one of the early adopters of a new rape inquiry system called Soteria, which looks at the perpetrator's behaviour.

Temp DI Faye Satchwell-Bennett said: "Now, this would be presented to CPS for what we call 'early advice.' That wasn't done in this case.

"But obviously what it found was evidentially, it didn't meet the threshold test, which is around a realistic prospect of conviction. But what is important is that the victim was believed, she was 100% believed. It was felt it just didn't reach the evidential test to take it further."

Det Insp Faye Satchwell-Bennett Credit: FAYESATCHWELLBENNETT_ITV_120923

DI Satchwell-Bennett has encouraged other victims to come forward.

Rape cases in statistics:

The latest figures show there were 45,127 complaints of rape in England and Wales in the 12 months until March 2023.

Only 1,914 people were charged and 1,320 cases saw a conclusion.

62% of cases were eventually dropped because the victim no longer supported the inquiry.

And the court backlog is also off-putting to many, with the average victim having to wait 371 days from when their attacker is charged until the end of the trial.

In the Avon and Somerset Police area, there were just over 1,500 reports of rape last year, but only 43 were completed - a rate of two-point-eight percent. This refers to the completion rate and not the conviction rate - meaning of those two-point-eight percent, some defendants may have been acquitted.

In Gloucestershire, ten cases were completed of 532 reported rapes last year.

In Wiltshire, the completion rate is slightly higher at just under five percent. Of the 425 reported rapes in the county last year, 21 were completed.