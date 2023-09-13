A Swindon primary school has been evacuated and emergency services are at the scene after a 'chemical smell' was reported.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Brimble Hill Primary School, in Blunsdon St Andrew at around 8.45am after reports of a chemical smell and a number of people feeling unwell.

Crews from Westlea and Stratton attended and have been investigating the cause of the smell throughout the day.

"The incident is ongoing and further specialist technical support is being provided by Avon Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause of the smell", a police spokesperson said.

"Three people have attended hospital with reported symptoms after being on site, but their condition is not serious.

As a precaution, the school has been evacuated as was neighbouring Uplands School and Swindon Borough Council have been working with the schools to ensure pupils are returned home safely."