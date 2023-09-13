A stalker who left his victim 'crippled with anxiety' has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Owen Fripp, 21, from Hercules Road in Calne turned up at his victim's address uninvited six days in a row.

He also sent them more than 300 emails, some of which were abusive or contained sexually explicit content.

Fripp was sentenced on 11 September at Swindon Magistrates Court.

In a statement, his victim said: “I constantly worry and stress and often think about the words Owen used to say to me threatening my life and often find myself checking doors and windows to make sure that they are locked.

"I have invested in extra CCTV to give me peace of mind.

“I feel on edge all the time and feel as if I’m crippled with anxiety, my health is suffering and whilst out in a public place I have fainted and hit my head.”

Local Crime Investigator, Tamara Barnett, from Wiltshire Police said “I’d like to thank Fripp’s victim who showed great courage at reporting his behaviour.

"If you, or someone you know, has been a victim of stalking or harassment we would urge you to tell us about it.

“We understand it can be difficult. Our officers and partner organisations are here to listen and work together to support you in any way we can.

Fripp was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £930 in costs as well as a £154 surcharge, he was also given a two-year restraining order.