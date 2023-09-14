The A30 is closed in both directions this morning near Hayle after a serious crash late last night.

It is expected to remain closed through rush hour while a serious collision investigation takes place on a stretch of the key road.

Traffic heading to and from Penzance is being diverted via Helston.

Shortly before midnight, National Highways announced the A30 was shut in both directions, between the A3074 near Hayle and Lelant, and the A394 near Crowlas Longrock. The roads authority said a diversion is in place via the B3302 south to Helston, and then A394.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix says: "A30 in both directions closed due to accident investigation work from A3074 Nut Lane (St Erth roundabout, Lelant) to A394 (Newtown roundabout, Tregarthen)."

Delays are likely on the approach to the closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for information.