A human rights organisation has criticised the use of the Bibby Stockholm in Portland, claiming that asylum seekers arriving on the barge felt they were entering a "prison".

It comes after a report published by Human Rights Watch and Just Fair claimed that families and children seeking asylum in the UK are facing "dire" living conditions, affecting their health, wellbeing and education.

The organisation interviewed more than 50 people seeking asylum and found instances of rats and mould.

The report also found sites around the country serving asylum seekers food to that was contributing to malnutrition in children in some cases.

Food being served to asylum seekers in some cases was contributing to malnutrition in children. Credit: Human Rights Watch/ Just Fair

Director of JustFair Jess McQuail branded the system as broken, saying: "It's not working because of a combination of government mismanagement and the housing crisis.

"Hotels and barges don't solve the problem they're just about moving people around in a broken system."

Two asylum seekers who were moved off the Bibby Stockholm following an outbreak of legionella told ITV News that their living conditions on the barge affected their mental health.

One man said: "Because of the circumstances that we live in it's affecting us psychologically and mentally."

The other man said: "I escaped from my home country because my life was at risk but it seems that so far whilst I've been in this country the problems are still there - just in a different way."

The first asylum seekers were taken off the barge after the fire brigades union labelled it a potential death trap, although the Home Office says those concerns are now being addressed.

While on board the barge, the men filmed their surroundings - showing the gym with machines turned off and weights removed and a computer room with a distinct lack of tech.

When they were moved off the barge, their living conditions did not improve with their beds fitted with dirty sheets.

Conditions in hotels in Devon. Credit: ITV News West Country

Speaking about the conditions, Heather from Portland Global Friendship Group said: "I've been quite shocked about the lack of humanity that has gone into the Bibby Stockholm.

"From the beginning it's been very rushed and ill-thought out. We still don't have a voluntary community sector in place in Portland.

"I've been disappointed how little they've been treated as human beings."

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Despite the number of people arriving in the UK reaching record levels, we continue to ensure the accommodation provided is safe, secure, leaves no one destitute and is appropriate for an individual’s needs.

“We expect high standards from all of our providers, and any asylum seekers who have problems with their accommodation can contact Migrant Help 24/7, every day of the year.”