Bosses at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth have apologised to junior doctors after "mistakenly" sharing a newspaper article accusing striking medics of "harming patients" and demanding an "absurd" pay rise.

On Wednesday 14 September, an administrator for University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust sent an e-mail to all junior doctors with a scan of an opinion column from The Times attached.

The article says patients "suffer and die" when doctors are on strike, arguing that a 35% pay rise is "unrealistic", "preposterous" and "cruel and inhumane".

Junior doctors and consultants are preparing for four more days of strike action from next week.

The article was an opinion piece from The Times Credit: The Times

"The health service has been on its knees since the pandemic but the doctors' strikes threaten to crush it once and for all," the writer added.

Junior doctor Emma Coombe, who previously worked at Derriford, said: "I think it's a real shame that this communication was sent out to junior doctors and due process wasn't followed, as I presume it usually is.

"A member of staff in that trust has chosen to to send this out to hospitals. And I'm sure it doesn't reflect the views of the vast majority of people working in the NHS at the moment.

"That relationship is hugely important, particularly at this time of year where the NHS is about to go into its you know, more high pressure time for the NHS. And so it is a really critical time for everybody to be pulling in the same direction."

Watch: Junior doctor's reaction to 'mistakenly shared' e-mail

A spokesman for the hospital trust said they are investigating how the article came to be shared.

"An article was anonymously sent to the trust and whilst incoming correspondence would normally be logged and, if appropriate shared with the relevant department as we often receive articles with feedback and praise for different service teams, in error, this article was wrongly shared with junior doctors.

"It was not shared at the request of our executive team and we are investigating exactly what happened for it to be forwarded in this way.

"We have apologised directly to our junior doctors and cannot reiterate that apology enough.

"We are so very sorry for any upset caused by a genuine error. We have, and want to continue to have, a close and good working relationship with our junior doctor colleagues and deeply value the contribution they make.

"This error in no way reflects our position as a trust and we have reiterated throughout the periods of industrial action that we respect the right of all staff to strike. We apologise unreservedly once again."

Junior doctors and consultants in England will strike on the same days together for the first time in the history of the NHS later this month.

The joint action will reduce hospitals and other services in England to providing 'Christmas Day levels of care' on 20 September and then on 2, 3 and 4 October.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay says the strikes are 'politically motivated'. Credit: ITV News

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has previously accused unions of organising "politically motivated" strike action.

“It’s harming patients for the BMA (British Medical Association) to see what seems to be increasingly a politically motivated strike against the Government and doesn’t recognise the fact that junior doctors are getting an average of 8.8 per cent in terms of a pay rise this year,” he said last month.

“We’ve accepted in full the recommendations on the independent pay review body process. What that means for junior doctors starting this summer is a pay rise of 10.3 per cent."