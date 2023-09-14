More than 140 bleed kits are set to be installed across the South West.

Avon and Somerset Police has teamed up with NHS South West and defibrillator supplier HeartSafe to deliver the kits in Bristol, Somerset, Bath and Gloucestershire.

It's hoped the kits will go some way in preventing the "tragic loss of life" on the streets.

Police say they will mainly be used for stab wounds, but could also help casualties involved in collisions, falls, and other injuries.

They will include scissors, dressings and gauzes, gloves and a instruction guide.

NHS England’s South West Medical Director, Dr Michael Marsh, said: “NHS ambulance crews and trauma teams do a great job when confronted with a patient who’s losing a lot of blood, but we wanted to go further in those crucial minutes when an ambulance was still on its way.”

People still encouraged to call the emergency services in the event of an accident, but the aim is that these kits will save more lives if used correctly by local communities.

Avon and Somerset Chief Inspector Mike Vass said: "We know we cannot police our way out of serious violence, it has to be a partnership approach.”

“Not just between us and our partners in health and social care, but also with members of our communities who can play a key part in helping us.”

Chief Inspector Mike Vass of Avon and Somerset Police said: “We employ a number of different tactics to deal with knife crime and prevent it at the source but in the unfortunate event that a person is seriously injured, we hope that these kits will go some way to preventing tragic loss of life.”