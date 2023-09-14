A 34-year-old man has been arrested after young girls were approached by a stranger who "made inappropriate comments" and asked them to "commit sexual acts on him", police say.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were informed of an incident on Millbay Road in Plymouth on the evening of Monday 11 September, prompting detectives to launch an investigation.

The suspect, from Ivybridge, was arrested on Thursday 14 September on suspicion of attempting to cause/incite a girl to engage in sexual activity and is currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Chris Kinski said: “We are very aware of the distress this has caused to the victims and their families but also the concern this has caused to the wider community.

“We are committed to ensuring the streets of Plymouth are safe and women and girls should be able to walk in public without the fear of being sexually harassed.

“I would like to thank the victims and the public for their assistance and ask if you have any further information or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us via our website or by calling 101 quoting 50230247951.”