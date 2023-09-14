A man in his twenties was sexually assaulted by another man while at a concert in a Taunton park, prompting a police appeal for information.

Avon and Somerset Police have released an image of a man they want to identify as part of their investigation into the attack which reportedly happened on 24 August in Vivary Park.

Police say the victim challenged the suspect after he was assaulted but was then "repeatedly punched in the face" and sustained facial injuries.

"The offender is described as white, of medium build, in his late twenties or early thirties, around 5ft 9ins, with black hair which was thinning at the back", a spokesperson from the force said.

"At the time of the attack, the offender was wearing a blue or grey hooded top.

"Police enquiries are ongoing, and they have taken witness statements and are continuing to review photographic evidence.

"If you recognise the man in the image, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223206129."