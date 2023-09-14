Pictures reveal damage after car smashes into Truro Next store
A retail park in Truro was evacuated after a car smashed through a Next store.
The incident happened at the store in Treliske Park on Wednesday afternoon just before 4pm.
Emergency services arrived and treated a female driver at the scene of the crash.
Pictures from the scene show that the car smashed through the front entrance of the store, severely damaging the glass doors.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police has said: "We were called at 3.55pm on, 13 September, after a vehicle was in collision with a Truro store.
"The vehicle went through the glass frontage/doors and ended up around 10ft inside the Next store at Treliske Retail Park.
"No-one inside the vehicle or the shop was injured. The female driver was checked over by ambulance."