A retail park in Truro was evacuated after a car smashed through a Next store.

The incident happened at the store in Treliske Park on Wednesday afternoon just before 4pm.

Emergency services arrived and treated a female driver at the scene of the crash.

Pictures from the scene show that the car smashed through the front entrance of the store, severely damaging the glass doors.

The glass doors were severely damaged in the crash. Credit: BPM Media

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police has said: "We were called at 3.55pm on, 13 September, after a vehicle was in collision with a Truro store.

"The vehicle went through the glass frontage/doors and ended up around 10ft inside the Next store at Treliske Retail Park.

"No-one inside the vehicle or the shop was injured. The female driver was checked over by ambulance."