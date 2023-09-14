A teenager was victim of a robbery near a Swindon nightclub, prompting a police appeal for information.

Officers from Wiltshire Police say the 19-year-old had his watch and wallet containing almost £200 in cash stolen after leaving the Power Lounge nightclub at around 3am on Sunday 10 September.

A group of males approached the victim, and are thought to have mistaken him for someone else called "Jack".

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said:"The group proceeded to assault him, causing minor injuries, and steal his watch and wallet, which contained bank cards and around £170 in cash.

"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed anything that may help us to identify where it took place or who the suspects are to please get in touch with us.

"If you can help, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230096472."