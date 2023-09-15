A30 weekend closure: long diversions of up to 22 miles in place for motorists

Drivers in Cornwall are being urged to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys as the A30 is set to be closed this weekend - with long diversions of up to 22 miles in place.

As part of the A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross upgrade, a ‘green bridge’ is being constructed over the Marazanvose section of the new A30 dual carriageway.

The bridge is set to provide a safe way for badgers, voles and other small animals, insects and birds to cross the road.

It will also include a footpath and a bridleway for horse riders.

During the weekend closure westbound traffic will be diverted from Boxheater, via the B3285 and the A3075 to rejoin the A30 at Scorrier, with the eastbound diversion route in reverse.

Due to a low bridge at Scorrier, HGVs will be diverted via the A393 and A39 to rejoin the A30 at Carland.

A map showing the diversions in place over the weekend. Credit: National Highways

The south deck of the bridge has already been built, and the weekend work will see further work in advance of the A30 being realigned next month for traffic to travel underneath and allow for construction of the north deck.

The A30 has been closed overnight this week between Scorrier and Boxheater for this and will also be closed from 8pm on Friday, 15 September to 6am on Monday, 18 September.

The old Tolgroggan accommodation bridge at Zelah will also be dismantled over the weekend, and the closure will also enable further, ongoing work at the Chiverton end of the scheme. Following installation of the new Tolgroggan bridge earlier this year, the old bridge will be dismantled and removed to allow for further work around the new structure.

Neil Winter, Senior Project Manager for National Highways’ A30 Chiverton to Carland Cross scheme, said: “We appreciate the closure will have an effect on journey times, and we understand roadworks can be frustrating, but we are carrying out this essential work over one weekend to minimise disruption.

“We’ve communicated the closure well in advance to local communities and businesses and in the meantime, we thank drivers for their patience while this essential work takes place.”

The road could be reopened earlier than the 6am deadline on Monday. The new carriageway is scheduled to be opened in winter 2023/2024.