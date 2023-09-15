An £80million superyacht, owned by an American billionaire, has moored up in Cornwall.

Rocinante, which is 258ft long, arrived in Falmouth Harbour on Thursday 14 September, making everybody else's boats look small in comparison.

Built in 2008 by the Lurssen shipyard in Germany, it was formerly known as TV and Madsummer, before being bought by games developer Gabe Newell.

Rocinante was built by the Lurssen shipyard in 2008. Credit: Greg Martin

The billionaire, who is president of the gaming company Valve, was reported to have a net-worth of $4.3billion in 2023.

The luxury vessel costs between £4million and £8million to run, but was renamed by the tech mogul after a less expensive mode of transport — Don Quixote's horse.

Rocinante was in good company this week, with another billionaire's £40million superyacht not far away.

Game Changer is owned by Hong Kong based billionaire heiress Karen Lo.

She was spotted conducting sea trials in Falmouth on 15 September as part of work at Pendennis Shipyard.

Gamechanger was spotted in Falmouth on Friday 15 September. Credit: Greg Martin

Game Changer was initially designed to be a support vessel to allow owners of superyachts to carry more equipment.

But she was later adapted and upgraded to become a superyacht in her own right.

The 230ft Dutch-built vessel not only has a helicopter landing pad, but also a submarine and custom dive centre.