A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he was allegedly seen swerving into oncoming traffic.

Wiltshire Police say the man was driving on the A4 between Corsham and Chippenham at around 8.15pm on Thursday 14 September.

The force say they received a report from a member of the public that someone was "swerving on the road, including into oncoming traffic and up grass verges".

A 36-year-old was breathalysed and provided a reading of 168 micrograms - which is more than four times over the legal limit.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "He was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and was taken into custody, where he remains for questioning.

"Drink-driving is one of the Fatal Five – the five offences which are the main contributing factors to serious or fatal collisions on our roads.

"If you suspect somebody of drink or drug driving, please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"Give as much information as possible including a description of the driver, vehicle and direction of travel."