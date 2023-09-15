Owners of a beautiful manor house in Somerset have made the "difficult decision" to close for good.

The Holbrook Manor and Club, on the outskirts of Wincanton, is a popular wedding and hospitality venue.

The country house had 20 bedrooms, 15 acres of grounds, a health club, pool and beauty spa.

Holbrook Manor was purchased by Hillbrooke Hotels in May 2022 and the firm had planned to refurbish the property in early 2023.

It was supposed to be relaunched as a full-service hotel with additional secluded cabins.

Yet Holbrook Manor has announced that the venue has now closed due to inflationary pressures, project delays and "development factors beyond our control".

A statement says: "Holbrook Manor and Club has closed with immediate effect.

"The property was undergoing a major refurbishment and was due to open as a full-service hotel at the end of October.

"But sadly due to inflationary pressures, continued delays to the project and development factors beyond our control, we are unable to continue.

"This has been a difficult decision and we recognise the impact this will have on our team and the members of the club.

"But sadly the current economic circumstances have conspired against us."

The Georgian manor house features a large amount of function space as well as more intimate lounge areas.

It is not known what will happen to the site, but Hillbrooke Hotels said it will be in touch with creditors and any affected customers.

A spokesperson for Hillbrooke Hotels said: "Insolvency practitioners have been appointed and be in touch will all creditors, which includes all those with outstanding gift vouchers.

"It's a sad time for everyone and we'll be doing our best to offer alternative employment where we can."