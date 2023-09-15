Gloucester man subject to attack and attempted robbery in Tuffley

A man from Gloucester was assaulted by three aggressors on Milton Avenue in Tuffley last month.

He was punched in the face multiple times near Milton Avenue Open Space between 5pm and 6.05pm on Thursday 10 August, and the perpetrators also attempted to steal his bike.

The victim was taken to Gloucestershire hospital after suffering facial injuries.

One of the offenders was described as being mixed race, around 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build. He was wearing all black clothing, black Nike Air Max trainers and a scarf covering his head and face.

The other two offenders were wearing tracksuits.

Gloucestershire Police said the victim “sustained a fractured eye socket and swelling and was only able to see one offender, which is why we don’t have more detailed descriptions for the other two men.”

They are appealing for potential witnesses or people with dash cams/ring doorbells to come forward.

Information can be submitted to police online quoting incident 445 of 10 August