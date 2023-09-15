Man jailed for life for raping two vulnerable women he followed on night out

A man who was caught on CCTV watching and following two vulnerable women he later raped has been jailed for life.

Lewis Stewart boasted about his actions after attacking his victims in Torquay, Devon.

The 28-year-old was described as a "highly sophisticated and manipulative offender" by a judge at Exeter Crown Court as he was sentenced on Thursday 14 September.

He will spend a minimum of 18 years behind bars.

Stewart, from Torbay, had been on a night out in Torquay town centre on 21 January when he targeted his victims.

He was captured on CCTV following and watching the women before he got in a taxi with them back to an address where he raped them.

On arrest, officers seized Stewart’s phone where they found a photo of one of the victims in a vulnerable state. He was also in possession of drugs with evidence of dealing found on the phone.

A jury unanimously found him guilty of three counts of rape after a nine-day trial.

He admitted possession of drugs and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Speaking after the hearing, Investigating officer DS Parsons said: “Stewart presents a real risk to the public and this is reflected in the sentence he has been given by the courts.

“His crimes have had a detrimental effect on his victims and their families, and I praise their bravery and courage to come forward and report what happened to them.

“To repeat the words of the sentencing judge, ‘Stewart is a highly sophisticated and manipulative offender which is evident in his controlling and coercive behaviour towards the opposite sex’.

“I hope the outcome will help the victims find an element of closure and that it sends a clear message that offences of this type will be investigated, and offenders brought to justice.”

Superintendent Nicky Seager said: “I want to reassure any victims of this horrendous crime type that we are working jointly to transform and improve the way we respond to and investigate rape.”

Supt Seager continued: “This investigation is evident that relatively swift justice can be achieved and will shape the criminal justice landscape for more victims of these heinous crimes.

“Devon and Cornwall Police will continue to work to improve its service to victims and to address perpetrator behaviour. We would encourage anyone who is affected by any of these crimes, in any form, to have the confidence to report it either to the police or, if that is not the best route in the first instance for victims, through one of our partner agencies who can support them.”

