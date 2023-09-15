Play Brightcove video

More than 800 children worked together to make the shape of a giant red poppy in Somerset to mark the start of this year's poppy appeal.

Children from King Arthur's, Wincanton and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic schools gathered in Cale Park in Wincanton on Tuesday 12 September wearing their red and black school uniform.

They were joined by children from Sunbeams Nursery and Somerset Nursery, as well as poppy appeal volunteers and some members of the general public.

The event was organised by Royal British Legion volunteers to launch this year's poppy appeal.

It was Wincanton's first-ever attempt at creating a human poppy.

The event was organised by local Royal British Legion volunteers. Credit: Aptr David Allen

Their efforts were filmed by a Royal Navy helicopter from the 1 Regiment Army Air Corps (1ACC), which flew in from nearby RNAS Yeovilton.

Wincanton Poppy Appeal coordinator Dawn Old said: "The atmosphere was amazing. All the children were really excited, and it was fun seeing all the people come together. There was lots of community spirit.

"The children that have serving dads all claimed it was their dad flying the helicopter which was very sweet," she added.

Their efforts were filmed from above by a Royal Navy helicopter who flew in from RNAS Yeovilton. Credit: Aptr David Allen

The volunteers faced numerous logistical challenges organising the event, from juggling calendars to checking the weather.

Dawn said: "It tipped it down just before the kids arrived, was bright and sunny for an hour, and then tipped it down again so we were very lucky.

"At one stage I thought we weren’t going to achieve it, but in those final few minutes it all came good. I was overwhelmed when I saw the final footage and how good it looked and I shed my first tear of this year's poppy appeal."

Every year, Wincanton raises more than £20,000 for the Royal British Legion's poppy appeal. Credit: Aptr David Allen

In Wincanton, volunteers raise around £20,000 for the Royal British Legion's Poppy appeal each year.

The first poppy appeal was launched in 1921 and raised over £106,000 to support World War One veterans with finding housing and jobs.

The Royal British Legion ordered nine million poppies that year and it quickly became a popular symbol of remembrance.

Now around 40 million poppies are distributed by 40,000 volunteers each year.