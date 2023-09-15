There are welfare concerns for a teenager who is missing from her home in Bristol.

Police have issued an appeal to find Daisy, 16, who it is believed may now be in the Dagenham area after travelling from Glasgow.

She is described as being white, of slim build, around 5ft 4 inches tall with dark brown hair.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "We believe she may have initially travelled by train to Glasgow but now may possibly be in the Dagenham area.

"She has also previously frequented Birmingham too."

Anyone with information is being urged to call 999 quoting reference 5223216211 or by contacting 101.