A litter picker in his 70s was attacked in Gloucester, prompting a police CCTV appeal.

Gloucestershire Police officers are investigating the incident which saw the victim punched in the face while volunteering in Trier Way at around 6am on 3 August.

He sustained facial injuries which required medical treatment.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to following the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force, quoting incident 260 of 3 August.