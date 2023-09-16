Play Brightcove video

Watch as the Armada Way trees were felled at night

The clean-up has begun in Plymouth city centre where more than 100 trees were felled earlier this year.

It comes as Plymouth City Council has had its latest bid to stop the legal battle against them over the felling, thrown out of court.

A High Court injunction halted the work on the Armada Way project in the early hours of 15 March, leaving just 16 trees standing.

The council had asked the court to stop a judicial review brought by protesters at Save the Trees of Armada Way (STRAW) - just three months after a judge said the hearing should go ahead.

The newly-elected Labour administration had claimed the proceedings were “academic” because it had sent the £12.7m Armada Way redevelopment scheme back to the drawing board.

But after a 20-minute hearing, it lost the renewed bid at the High Court on Thursday 14 September.

The legal fight will now move to a full judicial review, with STRAW saying the council had only succeeded in wasting more time and public money.

A STRAW spokesperson said: “We are delighted with the outcome of yesterday’s hearing.

"Repeated attempts by Plymouth City Council to wriggle out of the legal proceedings have been a totally irresponsible use of court time and taxpayers’ money, as the court made clear.

"We hope the council will now see sense and concede the case as we suggested months ago."

Contractors began cutting down the trees in the city centre during the night. Credit: Michelle Lane

Plymouth City Council said it was “disappointed” that the judge refused its request for a rehearing on its application to set aside the legal proceedings.

A council spokesperson said: “We firmly believe that as the judicial review is based on a decision that has been overturned, the decision is therefore academic.

"Following a consultation on a new design, a new decision will be made.

“To move forward with a lengthy JR process will cost the council thousands of pounds of taxpayer’s money; money that could be spent on other services.

"As a result of the judge’s decision we now will move to the full judicial review.”

The council said the legal process will not stop its plans to clean-up Armada Way.

"From 15 September, it will start initial preparations for the removal of the felled tree trunks and will start clearing vegetation that is not covered by a legal injunction.

“We are now almost ready to also come forward with our new design for consultation.

"We know that most people want to see action and a resolution for Armada Way. This is our priority.”

The stump of a tree which has been chopped down in Armada Way. Credit: BPM Media

Contractors have moved into the city centre to carry out strimming and scrub reduction works in the compound between North Cross and Mayflower Street and continue along Armada Way.

An independent ecologist will be on site throughout and there will be regular breaks in the clearance to check for wildlife, including nesting birds.

The clearance of the overgrown vegetation is necessary to provide clear and safe access for the long-awaited removal of the remaining stumps and felled trees.

No further trees will be felled and the work will be carried out using strimmers, brush-cutters, hedge trimmers and other hand tools.

The works will not directly impact the stumps or stack arisings from the felled trees.

Should the works over-run, they will restart at 8am on Monday 18 September.

In June, High Court judge Ms Justice Lang threw out the council’s initial application to have the judicial review halted and said the council’s bid was “misconceived”.

The judicial review was brought to determine whether the council acted legally when it ordered the destruction of 129 trees in March.

STRAW said its grounds for the legal action included determining whether the council was within its powers to allow the leader at the time, Cllr Richard Bingley, to make an emergency order without calling in the decision for scrutiny.

STRAW's CrowdJustice campaign to raise cash for the legal fight has already topped £28,000 with more than 1,000 people pledging cash.