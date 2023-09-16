Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the A38 in Gloucestershire.

Officers were called to the collision at around 11.35pm on Friday 15 September. It happened on the A38 north of junction 1 of the M50.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "Closures are in place at the junction and towards Upton.

"The road is likely to remain closed for some time while a full investigation into the circumstances is carried out.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 563 of 15 September."