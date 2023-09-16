Play Brightcove video

Ellie Barker went along to give the class a go for herself.

A fitness class in Stroud that uses bungee ropes has had people jumping to join in.

BungeeFit gives an aerobic workout, is gentle on your joints and gives you the feeling of flying.

It's proving popular, with beginners classes already booked up until February .

The exercise is believed to have been started in Thailand five years ago and since then has spread around the world.

Those running the classes in Stroud say women of all ages and fitness can enjoy the classes. Their eldest member is 84 and they encourage everyone to have a go.

People at the class said: "I love the exercise where it doesn't get boring in a gym. I love the group that we do it with because we just have a giggle at the same time. And to be honest the sound effects we do as we go, it's great fun."

Another commented: "It's just such a fun way of being able to do exercise. It's a really tough workout but you're enjoying it so much at the same time it doesn't feel as if it's as tough as it is."

It was set up by Jo Thomas who says it's about creating a family, where anyone belongs and building a resilience which can be taken into life outside of the class.

Jo said: "What I say is BungeeFit just doesn't discriminate. It's open to children, to adults. You can do it whatever size, age, ability."