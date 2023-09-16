Two people riding a horse-drawn carriage have died following a collision on the A38 in Gloucestershire.

The crash, which happened at around 11.30pm on Friday 15 September near junction 1 of the M50, also involved a blue Volkswagen Golf.

The two men from Worcestershire who were riding the trap and the horse died at the scene.

No other people are believed to be injured.

"Closures remain in place at the junction and towards Upton while a full investigation into the circumstances is carried out", a Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 563 of 15 September."

