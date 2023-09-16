A woman in her 20s is in critical condition after falling from a building in Plymouth.

Police were called to Marlborough Street at around 9.20am on Saturday 16 September to reports a woman had fallen from the window of a property.

She was taken to Derriford Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Esther Gould said: “We currently have a scene guard in place at the property which is expected to remain for the rest of the day. Officers will also be present conducting house-to-house enquiries.

“We are in the initial stages of this investigation as we endeavour to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

“We are asking people not to speculate on social media and ask if anyone has information that they contact police via 101 quoting 50230251154.”

