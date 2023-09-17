Play Brightcove video

Jacquie Bird sits down with the Bishop of Exeter Robert Atwell

The Bishop of Exeter has called on the Government to do more to tackle rural issues.

As he prepares to retire from his role this weekend, Bishop Robert Atwell has said rural poverty and lack of affordable housing in remote parts of Devon are of grave concern.

The Government says it continues to deliver support to rural communities - offering grants of between £200 and £1500 to small organisations tackling local poverty.

But in an address to the House of Lords, Bishop Robert said there's more to be done.

"In July in the whole of North Devon there were only two properties for rent in the private market, I mean that is disastrous", he said.

"The thing that has always concerned me is lack of awareness. For example the levelling up debate which is to use current language. By and large that's dominated by a North, South commentary.

"The reality is that there are other regional inequities we need to be alert to and it always worries me when I hear ministers not alert to those things, and so often rural is way down agenda of Westminster."

He said his role as the Bishop of Exeter, which earned him a seat in the House of Lords, is a political one, representing the people of Devon at the highest level.

"It was rural poverty that took me by surprise because it doesn't show up on the government's stats because it's often in small pockets, but that doesn't mean to say it's not real."

This weekend Bishop Robert led his last service at Exeter Cathedral and hand back the ceremonial crozier.