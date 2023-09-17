Bradley Porter: Body found in search for missing 25-year-old

A body has been found in the search for a missing 25-year-old from Swindon.

Bradley has been missing since 6 August, when he was seen leaving a property in Penhill Drive.

Wiltshire Police say extensive searches have been taking place in the area of Elgin Industrial Estate on 17 September, where officers made the discovery.

Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said: “Our thoughts are with Bradley’s family at this difficult time. We have deployed specially trained officers to support them.

“I would like to thank everybody who has provided us with information since Bradley was reported missing to us.”