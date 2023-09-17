Play Brightcove video

Watch as torrential rain causes flooding in Minehead, Somerset.

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms is in place across parts of Devon and Somerset after heavy rain battered the region, causing flooding.

Heavy rain brought “torrential downpours” across the south-west of England on Sunday morning, with localised flooding in south Devon.

More than a month’s rain could have fallen in a day across parts of the UK by the end of the day.

Areas affected by the amber warning are likely to be flooded and people should expect some disruption to travel.

Traffic in Taunton was left at a standstill as cars tried to divert around flash flooding in the town.

West Somerset Police warned locals to 'stay inside' as officers closed several roads around Minehead.

Heavy rain hits Stoke Canon - between Tiverton and Exeter.

The warning covers Wellington and Taunton in Somerset, as well as other towns and villages close to the Devon border.

The rest of Somerset is still affected by a yellow weather warning.

There are also flood warnings in place in Minehead, the Washford River, Taunton, and along the Middle Exe area.

The Met Office said an additional 25mm-50mm of rain is expected to fall in the affected area on top of the 30mm-60mm that has already fallen in the past 12 hours.

This will mean more than 100mm of rain may have fallen by the end of Sunday in an area where the September average is 92.45mm.

Exeter Airport has cancelled the five remaining flights due to depart today - to Jersey, Newcastle, Lanzarote, Edinburgh and Guernsey. They were all due to go out during the afternoon.

The airport hopes it will be open in the morning for the first flight which is set to depart at 6am to Minorca.

"We always advise passengers to check with their airline for the very latest information", a spokesperson from the airport said.

In areas with an amber warning, damage to homes and businesses is “likely” and could happen quickly while floodwater poses a danger to life.

Buildings could also be damaged by lightning, hail or strong winds.

Power cuts are likely to occur and other services to homes and businesses may well be lost.

Difficult driving conditions and some road closures are to be expected while train and bus cancellations are also likely.

In areas with a yellow warning, there is a “small chance” conditions could pose a danger to life.

Flooding to homes and businesses, power cuts, a loss of other services to homes and travel disruption are all also possible but less likely.

A house in Totnes was struck by lightning. Credit: BPM Media

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “It is certainly worth keeping up to date with the forecast.

“It is worth checking those things immediately before you head out on your journey so that you are aware where the most severe thunderstorms are possible.

“Make sure you are taking care as the weather could change at very short lead times and just be prepared for those gusty winds and potentially large hailstorms.”

