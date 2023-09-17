Concerns are growing for the welfare of a woman who is missing from her home in a Gloucestershire town just weeks after she moved to the UK from Dubai.

Inesha, 39, was staying at a house in Copperbeech, Park Street, Stow-on-the-Wold and was last seen there at around 5pm on Wednesday 16 August.

Inesha, who is originally from Sri Lanka, is described as being 5ft 6in in height and of a small build, with long, black curly hair.

"While a note was found saying she had left, concern has grown as no one has heard from Inesha since", a Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said.

"Inesha is a resident of Dubai who had only been in the country for a few weeks, so has very few friends or contacts in the county.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 109 of 17 August.

If you have recently seen her or can see her at the time of calling dial 999 and ask for police.