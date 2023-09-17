A man has been released without charge after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she fell from a window, police said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said further inquiries had ruled out any criminality in the incident in Plymouth and the 35-year-old arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment was freed.

The emergency services had attended the property on Marlborough Street on Saturday morning and a woman in her 20s was taken to Derriford Hospital. She remains in a critical condition.

Temporary Detective Inspector Esther Gould said: “Following further inquiries into the investigation, we have currently ruled out any criminal element into the incident.

“In light of this development, the 35-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of false imprisonment has been released with no further action to be taken.

“The woman is still in a critical condition in hospital and our thoughts are with her and her family.

“The scene guard has been removed from the property and we would like to take this opportunity to express our appreciation to the local community whilst we carried out our initial inquiries into the investigation.”