A yellow weather warning of thunderstorms has been issued for the South West, as heavy rain is predicted overnight.

The Met Office said there could be a small chance of flooding and disruption to power and travel.

The forecaster also warned of a "small chance" that lives could be put at risk due to fast-flowing or deep floodwater.

"The most likely scenario is that impacts are more limited and isolated, but should these more severe storms develop, flooding and disruption could occur", a spokesperson said.

A road in Somerset has faced torrential rain throughout the morning. Credit: Zoe Martin

There is also a "slight chance" that power cuts could occur, and services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Parts of Somerset have already faced localised flooding, with poor weather set to continue throughout the day.

The A396 West Street in the county is currently both ways blocked, with queueing traffic due to flooding between A39 and Mill Lane.

