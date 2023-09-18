A seaside holiday camp popular with families has been forced to close after severe weather that battered parts of the South West.

Butlin's in Minehead took the full force of the thunderstorms and heavy rain that swept across the region on Sunday 17 September.

It was forced to close its pool, buffet restaurant and centre stage and will not reopen until Thursday 21 September.

In a statement, the resort said it knows the "difficult" decision to close will be "disappointing" to families but the clean-up operation means customers won't get the "full Butlin’s experience".

In a statement, Butlin's said: "We’ve seen an exceptional amount of rainfall at our Minehead resort today, resulting in a number of our venues (including our pool, buffet restaurants and Centre Stage), as well as accommodation units closing.

"The team have been working hard to clear the affected areas, however, we’re unable to give you the full Butlin’s experience you’d expect from us, therefore we have made the difficult decision to close resort from Monday 18 September to Thursday 21 September.

"We understand how disappointing this will be for you and your family, we haven’t taken this decision lightly and we are very sorry."

The resort said people affected can visit the website for their options. This would include a full refund or moving your break to another date.

It adds: "Please note, that if the cost of your chosen break is cheaper, we’ll refund the difference. If it’s more expensive, you’d pay the difference.

"We anticipate our phone lines will be very busy so please do bear with us. There’s no rush to fill in the form, so please don’t worry. If you choose a refund option, please do not call. This will be processed automatically."