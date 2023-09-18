A 25-year-old man has been banned from entering Southmead in Bristol until 2030 after being caught dealing drugs.

Bradley Ball has been jailed for two years and eight months after being convicted of possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

The convictions follow a warrant carried out at his home in August, in which officers seized 256 wraps of class A drugs, a significant amount of cash and scales.

During his sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 7 September, he was also ordered to pay £9,000.

He was handed a criminal behaviour order which means that when he is out of prison, he won't be able to go to Southmead until January 2030.

It also bans him from being in possession of more than one mobile phone or SIM card and carrying more than £50 in cash at any time.

Insp Serena Serjeant, of Avon and Somerset Police's Southmead neighbourhood team, said: “Ball’s offending has been damaging and corrosive to the Southmead community, and this sentence, including the stringent restrictions put in place by the criminal behaviour order, will help us tackle it.

Drugs found hidden inside wraps. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

“We’re grateful to our community and partner agencies, who have helped us achieve this positive result. We won’t stop pursuing those involved in supplying class A drugs in our neighbourhoods – they ruin people’s lives and result in other criminal offences being committed.

“We want members of the public to feel empowered to report suspected drug-dealing, so we can take similar positive action, and work together to rid our streets of these harmful substances.”