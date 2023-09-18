Man found dead in caravan in Glastonbury

The body of a man has been found inside a caravan in Glastonbury.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to the scene by South Western Ambulance Service in the early hours of Sunday 18 August following the sudden death of a man.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious and his next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “The ambulance service contacted us at about 6am on Friday 18 August to make us aware of the sudden death of a man inside a caravan in the Glastonbury area.”

Police confirmed a file will be prepared for the coroner.