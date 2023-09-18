A man and his pug have been injured during a dog attack in Yeovil.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident at around 5.30pm on Friday 1 September.

Avon and Somerset Police said the victim was walking his pug in a cul-de-sac in the White Mead area when he saw a blonde woman walking towards him with another dog.

The dog is believed to have been a Rottweiler or a similar breed.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The victim said the woman lost control of the lead and the larger dog attacked the pug and the pair tried to separate the dogs.

“In trying to do so, the man was wounded and sustained cuts and bruises, requiring treatment at Yeovil District Hospital.

"The pug also required veterinary treatment. Both are making a good recovery.

“The man was spoken to by officers over the weekend and said he had been left shaken by the incident.

"House-to-house enquiries have been carried out and enquiries are ongoing."

The force asks that if anyone witnessed the incident to call 101 and quote 5223213326.

