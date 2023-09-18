A man has died after being hit by a land train in Ilfracombe in Devon.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a purple land train and a pedestrian in Hillsborough car park at around 5:15pm on Friday 15 September.

The pedestrian, a local man in his 50s, became trapped by the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A 61-year old man from Ilfracombe was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has been released on bail to return on Friday 3 November, pending further enquiries.

Police said the collision occurred outside the train's storage facility, and that it was not in operation at the time.

They added that the the car park was closed to the public while police carried out investigations at the scene. The car park was reopened at around 11.40am on Saturday 16 September.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are urging anyone with further information, or with dashcam footage, to contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting log 658 of 15/9/23.