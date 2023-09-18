The M4 is closed near Swindon following a coach and lorry crash.

The crash happened at around 4.30am on 18 September between Junction 14 Hungerford and 15 for Swindon East.

National Highways say the westbound carriageway is expected to be closed until around 3pm.

Thames Valley Police are at the scene investigating and have been approached for comment.

What diversion route is in place? - Drivers advised to follow hollow square signs

Leave the M4 at Jct 14. At the rbt, take the first exit and join the A338

Follow for approx 3 miles At the A4 mini roundabout, turn right onto the A4 towards Hungerford avoiding Hungerford town centre

After a short distance to the next rbt take the 2nd exit into Charnham Park

Turn right onto the B4192 and follow for approx 13 miles through Aldbourne to the A419 roundabout

Take the first exit and join the A419, continue to rejoin the M4 westbound at Jct 15

More to follow...