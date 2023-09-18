A 70-year-old woman has been shot in the head with an air rifle in Stonehouse.

The incident happened on Gloucester Road between 5.50pm and 6.10pm on Thursday 14 September.

The victim was outside a property with her husband when she was shot in the back of her head.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "She was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where the pellet was removed. She is now recovering at home."

A 22-year-old man from Stonehouse has been arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH with intent. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack or who has CCTV or dashcam footage.

The force is urging anyone who hasn't already spoken to officers and has relevant footage to visit the website and quote incident 327 of 15 September.