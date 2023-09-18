A school in North Somerset has had to close its main tower block due to "structural weaknesses" in its 60-year-old buildings.

Clevedon School has had to close 22 classrooms, offices and storage space due to issues caused by high alumina cement concrete (HACC).

The school says temporary arrangements have been made to keep all children in school with plans being made to create a "learning village" on site.

Headteacher Jim Smith said: “I would like to take this opportunity to praise our school community for the way they have approached their learning this week.

"In difficult times they have, in the spirit of our school motto, been kind and brilliant.”

Chief Executive Officer Andrea Arlidge added: “Futura Learning Partnership and the school are working with the Department for Education, North Somerset Council and industry experts to make sure we make the best decisions for our staff and students about both short and long-term solutions.”

The school is currently pursuing its options to restore classroom capacity and other facilities.