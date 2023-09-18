Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Torquay.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Ellacombe Church Road, shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday 17 September.

Officers and the Air Ambulance attended, however the victim - a man in his 30s died at the scene.

The road has been cordoned off and officers will remain at the scene as investigations continue.

Detective Superintendent Ben Beckerleg said: “Despite best efforts of everyone at the scene, the victim, a local man in his 30s, was declared deceased. His next of kin have been informed.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who sadly died.

“Our investigation is currently underway, and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish what has taken place.

“We have arrested a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Torquay, on suspicion of murder. They are currently in police custody.

“I appreciate this incident will cause much concern amongst the community. We are doing all that we can to establish what happened today and residents can expect to see officers in and around the area for the next few days.

“Ellacombe Church Road has been cordoned off and a scene guard will be in place throughout the day which will go into tomorrow."

The force is asking anyone who was in the area from around 3pm on Sunday 17 September to contact them via 101 quoting reference number 50230252005.