Another major footbridge linking the north and south side of Bristol is set to close.

Vauxhall Bridge, which is located towards the eastern end of Coronation Road and Cumberland Road near Spike Island, will shut on Monday 2 October for two years.

The closure comes following a detailed inspection of the bridge followed by essential repairs.

It's part of the next phase of Bristol City Council’s £16 million investment into six New Cut bridges.

The work will include removing the surface, repairing the structure, replacing some cross beams and repainting the bridge.

Bristol City Council has said the length of the repairs will depend on what condition the bridge is in upon further detailed inspection, which is only possible when the full structure is accessed once fully closed.

The closure comes just weeks after the reopening of Gaol Ferry Bridge that closed for major repairs in August 2022, and reopened on September 8 following a number of delays.

Don Alexander, Bristol’s cabinet member for transport, said: "We are working at pace on our bridges programme and will be tackling Vauxhall Bridge next, as we continue with major investment in Bristol’s infrastructure after the sticking plaster approach of previous administrations.

"It’s part of our £16 million investment plan to safeguard the future of six bridges that cross the New Cut. Of this, we are investing £3 million to make sure Vauxhall Bridge is fully restored and is the first time it will have such major works since the 1980s.

"The restoration will make it almost as good as new so that it can remain open for years to come, strengthening our valuable connections across the river and supporting people who walk and cycle in Bristol.

"We know that it’s important to complete the works as quickly as possible and so I would like to thank everyone for their patience while we carry out these essential repairs, while we continue to plan repairs for other bridges along the New Cut."

Diversion will be in place during the closure with diversions signposting people along routes via Gaol Ferry Bridge or Ashton Avenue Bridge.

The recently opened Chocolate Path running under Vauxhall Bridge will remain open throughout the works.