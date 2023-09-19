Bristol’s biggest street art wall transformed by legendary artist

Legendary Bristolian street artist Inkie and local creative Silent Hobo have come together to transform Bristol’s biggest street art mural.

The Tobacco Factory wall, which faces North Street’s Aldi store in Ashton Gate, typically acts as the centrepiece for Europe's largest street art festival, Upfest.

Previously, it has featured art inspired by the likes of Lisa Simpson and Greta Thunberg.

Street mural next to Aldi on North Street Credit: BPM

This year Inkie and Silent Hobo have transformed the site to promote an upcoming international event called ‘Planet Local’ - a summit which brings together inter-continental climate thinkers and encourages people to use local businesses to help the wider planet.

Planet Local takes place on 30 September and 1 October between St George’s Hall and the Tobacco Factory.

The mural was commissioned by owner of the Tobacco Factory and Planet Local promoter, George Ferguson.

Artist's at work painting the mural Credit: BPM

Mr Ferguson explained that the mural will be up until next summer as Upfest will not be taking place this year. He also said: “We’re getting to do something that will help continue the theme of promoting local economies, and the whole project is being filmed - we want it to go global.

“It’ll be lots of figures, lots of images, really colourful, and having the wall painted by two Bristol artists will really fit in with what the Planet Local movement is all about."