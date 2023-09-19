Five people had to be rescued by the RNLI and firefighters after the rib boat they were in became stuck in mud on the River Exe.

Lifeboat teams were sent to the scene at around 1.20pm on Monday 18 September after the vessel became stranded. It was found just south of The Turf pub near Exeter.

The RNLI requested the assistance of Exmouth RNLI all weather lifeboat to transport a team from the Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service to the scene to assist with the rescue.

Following what was described as a "lengthy, difficult and complicated" multi-agency operation, the group was recovered safe and well, and H.M. Coastguard stood down the crews at 6.25pm.

However, at 7.35pm, the crew of the Exmouth RNLI inshore lifeboat received reports of a paddleboarder in distress at the entrance to Exmouth Marina. They sped to the scene and were assisted by an H.M. Coastguard Rescue Team.

The crew conducted a thorough search of the area and found a paddleboarder who did not require any assistance.

Satisfied that they had identified the correct person and that he was safe and well, they were stood down by HM Coastguard shortly afterwards.