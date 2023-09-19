A hosepipe ban across Cornwall and a small part of Devon is set to be lifted on 25 September.

South West Water (SWW) said the ban - which has been in place for more than 13 months in some parts of Cornwall - will be lifted following the recent rainfall.

Roadford Reservoir is at 53% storage, up 10% from this time last year

Colliford Reservoir is at 52% storage, up 28% from last year.

The hosepipe ban was introduced on 23 August 2022 in the Colliford reservoir catchment area.

Colliford Reservoir pictured last year Credit: PA Images

A spokesperson for South West Water said: "We promised to review the restrictions in both our Colliford and Roadford water supply zones.

"Thanks to the collaboration of customers, our investments, and recent rainfall, our water resources are in a much more stable position following our peak summer demand.

"Climate change has shown how unpredictable weather patterns can be and we must continue to protect the region’s rivers and beautiful natural resources."

Recent image of Hawk's Tor on Bodmin Moor. Credit: South West Water

The spokesperson added: "We want to emphasise that water is a valuable resource and urge residents, businesses, and visitors to use water responsibly and Save Every Drop.

"We will closely monitor water resources, the weather and demand right across our region, and will continue working closely with the Environment Agency to ensure any decisions are made responsibly.

"We want to thank all of our customers, visitors and businesses in conserving water.”