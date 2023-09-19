A Bradford on Avon man has been jailed for more than 20 years for raping and sexually assaulting two women.

Police said "intimidating" Dirk Weissenbruch was "physically violent and emotionally abusive" towards his victims.

The 61-year-old was sentenced at Salisbury Crown Court for five counts of indecent assaults on a girl under 14 years and two counts of rape of a woman over the age of 16.

Weissenbruch was also sentenced for one count of indecent assault on a woman over the age of 16.

He was ordered to serve 24 years in prison for the offences. Weissenbruch was also put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Detective Constable Laura Barwood said: “Weissenbruch was an intimidating man who was physically violent and emotionally abusive towards his victims.

“The abuse has caused them a huge amount of trauma for many, many years and he has continued to put them through pain by taking this case to trial.

“I want to thank his victims who have been incredibly brave and courageous at seeking justice for Weissenbruch’s crimes.”