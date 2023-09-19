Lady Bathhurst of Cirencester is cycling more than 1000 miles from Land's End to John O'Groats to raise money for retired service animals.

The 58 year-old has received backing from actor and comedian Ben Miller, presenter Dr Dawn Harper and the Duchess of York.

Lady Bathurst told ITV News she has already endured extreme weather and bike crashes on her first five days of cycling.

She said: "On Sunday the weather was vile. I'd already come off over the handlebars in Cornwall. Jackie Llewelyn-Bowen was convinced I was dead.

"Then coming up to Gloucester we did 80 miles in the rain, wind and thunder - we were on our knees. I burst into tears at the end because I was so exhausted."

On Tuesday she visited Gloucestershire Police's headquarters to meet the current police horses and dogs. It's hoped the tens of thousands of pounds raised during her charity cycle will go towards their care when they retire.

Lady Bathurst visiting Gloucestershire Police. Credit: ITV News

She said: "The reason this means so much to me is that I do know what the dogs and horses from the five services do. They do extraordinary jobs and keep us all safe. We should be keeping them safe in their twilight years."

The National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) was founded by Lady Bathurst last year. It raises money to help support the owners of retired service dogs and horses by paying for equipment, food and medical bills.

PC Richard Hunt said: "I've been on the dog section for 20 years and when I first joined, when dogs retired that was it, they wouldn't even get a bag of food. But people now realise they are such an important part of the service - they help the community and police and they should be looked after in their retirement."

Chief Constable Rod said: "We use animals every single day, they put themselves in harms way. When a handler or rider works with them they become more than a sum of all parts and they do a tremendous job. Why wouldn't we look after them in retirement?"

Lady Bathurst's cycle ride is due to finish at the beginning of October, with more than 600 miles still to complete.