A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found on a residential street with a serious head injury in Midsomer Norton. The man, aged in his 60s, was found unconscious on The Dymboro at 12.30am on Saturday 16 September.He was flown to Southmead Hospital by air ambulance.House to house enquires have been carried out by Avon and Somerset Police who have been given access to CCTV and doorbell footage from residents.Officers say: "We remain keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage who hasn’t yet spoken with officers, including motorists who drove on Church Lane, North Road or The Dymboro between midnight and 1am on Saturday and have dashcam."If you are able to help our investigation, please phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223225441."