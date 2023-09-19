A man has been hit by a car after a driver was involved in a row about a road closure just before the Cheltenham Half Marathon.

It happened near the Wellington Road closure that was in place at around 8.30am on Sunday 3 September.

It was reported that a man driving a black Volkswagen Golf became involved in an argument about driving through the road closure.

The car then collided with the other man before turning around and travelling away from the scene.

He was left with muscle damage and needed to go to hospital.

The registered owner of the suspected vehicle is being contacted but it is believed there were other witnesses at the scene and officers need to speak to them.

If you were the driver or a witness you can contact Gloucestershire Police by calling 101 or information can be provided online by completing this form and quoting incident 320 of 9 September.